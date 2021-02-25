Protest Against The ‘Organised Illegal Invasion Of Malta’ In Valletta Given Green Light

A protest against “the organised, illegal invasion of Malta” will be happening in Valletta on 26th February at 6pm outside of Parliament. The protest, organised by Raymond Ambrogio and Noel Apap, two outspoken firebrands who often speak out about migration on the island, has been given permission to be held, organisers said. “The themes of this protest is national security and the Parliamentary Petition ‘Number 14’ which is about a referendum to be held over the organised invasion by illegal immigrants that is being ignored by Malta’s Parliament,” they said. “We will be respecting COVID-19 measures.”

An image promoting the protest

In the Facebook event for tomorrow’s protest, attendees are urged to attend, wear their mask and raise their voices. “This is our chance. Let’s come together in favour of a more secure Malta with less invasions by illegal immigrants,” they said. “Wear your mask, and let’s stay in groups of six according to protocols… viva Malta.”

This is far from the first event organised by such forces. Several public events have been held where key speakers addressed the passing public; one such event years ago even involved free ham sandwiches being handed out to passersby. You can watch one of the organisers, Raymond Ambrogio, speaking at an Imperium Europa event about his migration concerns.

Nippreżenta lilkom id-diskors li biħ indirizzajt il-laqgħa tal-21 anniversarju tal-Imperium Europa.Nirrakkomandalkom li tabbonaw fil-kont tal-YouTube 'Maltastory' biex issegwu diskorsi oħra interessanti.Filmat: 'Maltastory – YouTube'. Posted by Raymond Ambrogio on Thursday, February 11, 2021

In 2020, a Black Lives Matter event in Malta marking the murders of Lassana Cisse and George Floyd was counter-picketed by anti-BLM forces, among them many of the organisers of tomorrow’s protest. During a moment of silence for the murdered men, several people can be heard shouting and making sounds. You can watch the clash below: Black Lives Matter protest in Valletta Posted by Lovin Malta on Monday, June 8, 2020

What do you make of tomorrow’s protest?