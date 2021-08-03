WATCH LIVE: Protestors Demand Edward Zammit Lewis’ Resignation After Revelations Of ‘Ġaħan’ Messages With Yorgen Fenech

Organised by Repubblika, the protest has seen people show up with signs calling for Zammit Lewis’ resignation.

Protestors have gathered outside Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis’ office demanding his resignation in the wake of several conversations he had with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect, Yorgen Fenech.

Other placards had ‘Il-Qarnita’ (octopus) written on them with photos of Fenech, Zammit Lewis and Prime Minister Robert Abela.

The protest comes after a number of embarrassing messages between Fenech and Zammit Lewis were revealed in court.

The messages, which were shared in court, detail conversations between Fenech and Zammit Lewis between January 2019 and August 2019.

At the time, Fenech was already known to be the owner of 17 Black but was yet to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Caruana Galizia

In one of the conversations, Zammit Lewis insulted Labour voters, calling them ‘Ġaħan’.

“They’re all children and posers… but that is what the stupid Labour voter (Ġaħan) wants,” he said. “History will judge me.”

The conversations continued up until August with Zammit Lewis even thanking Fenech at a point for “always believing in [him]”.

“I give you a hug and wish you the best, my friend, I loved it so much,” Fenech said at the time.

Tag someone who needs to know this