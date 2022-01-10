Protestors Threaten To ‘Revolt’ And Engage In Civil Disobedience If Malta’s New Vaccine Rules Go Through

“I will hand this letter personally to the Prime Minister and if he ignores it, he will give us the green light to revolt,” Falzon said to cheers from the crowd. “That is not Plan A, nor Plan B, but Plan Z.”

Addressing a protest in Valletta yesterday, Kevin Falzon, representing a group called Liberta, announced his intention to personally hand a letter to Prime Minister Robert Abela on behalf of people who refuse to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks.

Protestors have openly threatened to “revolt” and engage in civil disobedience if new vaccine rules, set to come into force on 17th January, pass into law.

The letter calls for the removal of all current and upcoming restrictions against unvaccinated people, including the ones that will come into force on 17th January which limit access to restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments to adequately vaccinated people.

“Since your government has unwisely decided that we are lepers and decided to take from us our freedoms because we refuse to inject in our bodies experimental chemicals, we declare ourselves no longer bound by Covid rules,” the letter reads.

“We are not objects that you should decide on our lives and the lives of our children as you please. These vaccines are not a one-size-fits-all. Our concerns are genuine and we humbly advise you to not ignore this letter.”

The letter goes on to warn Abela to consider the demands “with the utmost caution”.

“We are all family people coming from different walks of life. We seek no trouble and certainly we seek to create no civil unrest. We are writing to you directly, as our Prime Minister, humbly asking you to hear our voices and to understand that our lives are being daily squeezed into submission; but if your answer is in the negative then our reply is a resounding ‘NO’, we shall not be bullied into a corner and will never submit to nonsensical, forced restrictions and the experimental chain of vaccines.”

“Again, with respect, we urge you, Prime Minister, to consider this letter very carefully. Please, do not underestimate us. All we want is to live free and in peace. This is what we ask, which is our right. This letter represents all those who have protested and all the tens of thousands who wished they could be with us but chose to keep their jobs instead.”