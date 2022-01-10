Psychotherapist Mariella Dimech Named First-Ever Executive Chairperson Of Malta’s Cannabis Authority

Mariella Dimech has been appointed as the first Executive Chairperson of the Authority on the Responsible Use of Cannabis.

This appointment, which was issued by Minister for Equality, Research and Innovation Owen Bonnici, is for a period of three years.

The first Board of the Authority has also been appointed for a period of three years and, apart from Dimech, who will be heading it, Janice Formosa Pace (Deputy Chairperson), Nadine Brincat, Sina Bugeja, Marius Caruana, Charles Cassar, Gabriel Farrugia, Paul Micallef and Charles Scerri will also be part of the board.

Mariella Dimech

Dimech is a psychotherapist by profession. She worked with Caritas for 21 years, 10 years of which she was the coordinator of all “Tama Ġdida” programs and services, with the aim of providing support to drug victims and their families.

As coordinator, she was responsible, among other things, for the creation of clinical programs for all services.

For six years, she ran the San Blas Therapeutic Community. Under her leadership, the concept of residential treatment for drug victims was introduced for the first time and was an integral part of the work that led to the creation of structures, working systems, policies and clinical groups of all of San Blas and the “Tama Ġdida” programs and services.

Dimech has been running her private clinic for the past twelve years. She has also conducted studies on ‘Substance Misuse’ and the challenges surrounding this area.

Throughout her career, Dimech has had experiences in broadcasting and in the administration of “Kenn għal Saħħtek”, the Malta Community Chest Fund and sports organisations. For several years, she has also provided training for various companies on organisational challenges on the workplace.

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis has several important functions, including the duty to act as regulator for non-profit associations whose activities involve the cultivation and possession of cannabis for distribution among its members, who have to be adults. It also has the duty to organise or promote educational campaigns on the responsible use of cannabis based on scientific facts, whilst providing clear and impartial information on the risks and other elements of cannabis and its use, with reference to age and with appropriate content.

With immediate effect, Dimech will be overseeing the creation of all the necessary structures, including those related to operational systems and regulation, so that the authority will be in a position to receive the first applications for registration of associations without undue delay.