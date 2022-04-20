Publish Studies Into New Coast Road Speed Cameras, Transport Spokesperson Adrian Delia Urges

In his first move since being appointed PN transport spokesperson, Adrian Delia has called for the publication of studies that convinced the authorities to install two new speed cameras along the Coast Road.

“I understand that these speed cameras will be installed as a result of indications by experts and recommendations by a magisterial inquiry to improve security,” Delia said.

“Have these recommendations been published? Can they be discussed? It’s important for the studies and their conclusions to be published so that citizens can understand exactly why these decisions are taking place.”