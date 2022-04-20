Publish Studies Into New Coast Road Speed Cameras, Transport Spokesperson Adrian Delia Urges
In his first move since being appointed PN transport spokesperson, Adrian Delia has called for the publication of studies that convinced the authorities to install two new speed cameras along the Coast Road.
“I understand that these speed cameras will be installed as a result of indications by experts and recommendations by a magisterial inquiry to improve security,” Delia said.
“Have these recommendations been published? Can they be discussed? It’s important for the studies and their conclusions to be published so that citizens can understand exactly why these decisions are taking place.”
“If we explain things to people and educate them, we would be implementing security measures without them appearing to be draconian.”
Transport Malta recently approved the installation of two speed cameras along the Coast Road’s southbound lane. They are expected to mirror the cameras that are already in place in the northbound lane, with one having a 70 km/h speed limit and the other a 60 km/h speed limit.
According to official figures, the Coast Road is Malta’s most dangerous road, with a total of six deaths and over 70 grievous injuries taking place there between 2010 and 2018.
However, the installation of speed cameras has proven to be controversial, with some people warning the speed limits are too low for such a long stretch of road and the others decrying the measure as of collective punishment.
Does the Coast Road need more speed cameras?