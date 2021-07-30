Published Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry Must Now Start The National Healing Process, President Says

“Now that the process has been concluded, President Vella stressed the importance, as he has done on a number of occasions during his presidency, that judicial bodies should be allowed to work without interference and external pressure, for justice to be completely served,” the President said in a statement.

Vella said he would be analysing the report in greater detail, but as a first reaction said he believed that the recommendations made needed to be respected and, where possible, implemented.

The President of the Republic George Vella has said that the publication of the report from the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia should start a process of national healing following the trauma of the killing.

Yesterday the board of inquiry handed their report to Prime Minister Robert Abela after over a year and a half of investigations.

The report found that while it did not appear that the state played a role in the assassination, or knew about it before, it had not done enough to ensure Caruana Galizia’s safety.

It also raised concerns about the proximity of certain members of government with key players in the business community and criminal underworld.

In a press conference later in the day, Abela apologised to the Caruana Galizia family on behalf of the state, adding that he would like to meet with the family and was open to discussing compensation.

In his statement, the President noted that he had launched a Conference for National Unity last February, and was working on setting up a foundation with this aim in the coming weeks.

Finally, Vella said he had heard the remarks made by both the Prime Minister and the Opposition leader in their respective press conferences and said he wanted to join them in expressing his regret for everything that led to Caruana Galizia’s murder.

Parliament has this morning been convened for an emergency debate about the inquiry’s findings.

