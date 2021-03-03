PUBLISHED: Read The Full Standards Report Into Castille Media Lockup Which Was Kept Hidden From Public

Lovin Malta is publishing the damning Standard Commissioner’s report into Castille’s “abusive” use of party loyalists as unofficial security, which has so far been kept hidden from the public.

You can read the full report, which this newsroom believes is of national public interest, over here.

The report, which found the Office of the Prime Minister under Joseph Muscat prima facie guilty of an ethics breach, has been blocked for publication by Speaker Anglu Farrugia on the grounds that the police investigation into the issue superseded the report by the Commissioner.

Hyzler made it clear that his investigation did not focus on the actions of the three individuals charged in court or whether the events amounted to illegal arrest, detention, or confinement.

Rather, his investigation was concerned with whether any effort was made to tell journalists why they were being held and whether those who manned the exits had any official role.

Hyzler even stopped his investigation once he was informed that the Police were planning to charge the men and maintained his conclusions have no barring on the case, which is currently up for appeal.

This incident had taken place at the peak of a political crisis, right after Muscat addressed a press conference at 3am to announce that Cabinet had rejected a second request for a presidential pardon from Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination. A number of journalists were prevented from leaving the room in which the press conference was held.

In his reply to Hyzler, Muscat was adamant that no journalists were locked into the room, referencing the heightened security brought up by protests outside the building after protestors tried to enter the building. He was insistent that the media were only kept inside the room for two and a half minutes, stressing that this was the regular procedure.

However, sources Hyzler said that the time frame was of “marginal relevance” to his report, noting that no one approached journalists to explain to them the scenario, admonishing Muscat for denying any knowledge of how party loyalists were allowed into the building to act as unofficial security.

“One would expect then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to acknowledge that his staff acted incorrectly, to inquire as to who was responsible, to hold them accountable for their actions, and to ensure that such actions would not reoccur. Instead, he claimed that the journalists were asked to wait until ministers had left the room, and that “steps were taken” to remedy the situation – claims that are contradicted by the evidence.”

“The fact that exit points were blocked by unofficial security personnel who did not answer any questions at all increased the significance of this failure and provoked unnecessary fear and anxiety in some of those present.”

“[Muscat’s claims] suggests that the two persons in question spontaneously joined an action that they had no prior knowledge of. If the presence of these persons at Castille was unauthorized, they should have been politely asked to leave the building. Moreover, the claim that journalists were asked to wait is not supported by any of the evidence obtained,” Hyzler said.

The Castille lockup case had also been discussed in court. Last November, a court cleared three makeshift security guards who were charged by the police for holding four journalists against their will. It is now up for appeal

Last July, Muscat was also found in breach of ethics for accepting expensive Petrus wine bottles from murder suspect Yorgen Fenech as a birthday present. In August, the parliamentary committee declared the case closed after endorsing the Commissioner’s conclusions but accepting that Muscat had assumed responsibility already and was no longer an MP.

Using legal advice from Henri Mizzi of Camilleri Preziosi Advocates, Hyzler said that he is able to investigate people who have resigned or been removed. He said that the Speaker’s previous rulings do not affect his ability to investigate alleged breaches.

