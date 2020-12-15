Pulitzer-Winning Journalist Goes Behind The Scenes Into Daphne Caruana Galizia’s Sons’ Troubled Quest For Justice

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s sons’ long, multi-faceted and international quest for justice for their assassinated mother has been laid out in detail by a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist from the New Yorker magazine.

Ben Taub, who won a Pulitzer Prize for feature writing this year, met up with Matthew, Andrew and Paul to discuss the lead-up to their mother’s murder three years ago and everything that happened since then.

What followed is a detailed and at times poetic feature, merging a brief political history of Malta with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s life and the way her reporting became more and more serious and the threat and abuse against more and more intolerable.

“It was like being in prison,” Paul recounted. “The last time she went to the beach, people took pictures of her and doctored the photos so that her thighs were larger, her arms were flabbier.”

After their mother was assassinated, the three sons became active campaigners, seeking not only justice for her murder but for the stories she wrote about and had yet to write about.

However, at one point, some months after the three suspected hitmen were arrested, the criticism against them by top-level government officials became so severe that they felt the need to secure high-level security training.

They moved to a old house in the English countryside where former S.A.S. soldiers trained them in emergency first aid, defensive driving, surveillance detection, and how to search a car for bombs. This was subsidised by the Committee to Protect Journalists and their aunt Corinne Vella.

“You feel like you need to do something—almost, in a way, not to think about what happened,” Paul said. “So we started. And, really, from that day, we just never let up.”