Pussy Pendant?! Yes And It’s The Perfect Gift For Your Feminist Friends This Christmas

’Tis the season to give presents people, and if you’re wondering what you should get that feminist friend, look no further than this article.

Yes, you’ve read right. Do you or your friend have a burning hunger to fight women’s rights and or the power of the puss? If the answer is yes, why not show it off to the world with a bespoke, silver vagina around your neck?

These limited edition pendants are hand-crafted and delicately twisted in silver using an ancient technique called filigree. They come in different shapes and sizes (much like real things) so there’s one for all you, ahem, cat lovers out there.

Which pussy calls your name? Bella? Betty? Andy? Lora?

What’s more, half the proceeds from these pieces will go to support organisations that support women’s rights in Malta: the Women for Women Foundation and the Women’s Rights Foundation.

The project is spearheaded by Francesca Fenech Conti from Women for Women and Joanna Delia.

Interested in getting your own wearable pussy? Or maybe you’d like to try your hand at filigree yourself? Get in touch at [email protected] for more information. The pendants will also be available to buy at People and Skin Sliema.

Tag someone who needs a pussy pendant