Put Yourself In Will Smith’s Shoes, Eileen Montesin Urges People After Oscar Slap Felt Across The World

A popular Maltese presenter and host has reacted to A-list celebrity Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage while hosting the Oscars.

“It’s really the case that you can’t judge,” Eileen Montesin said on her Instagram story hours after the slap made global headlines and rocked Hollywood.

“After the euphoria of the election, lots of people are talking about what happened at the Oscars last night, when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock when he made a joke about the illness Will Smith’s wife has,” Montesin said, referring to his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

“Now, some people say that once you are in the limelight, you should expect anything. OK, let’s say we accept that,” the Maltese acting veteran said. “And they say you don’t solve anything with violence – agreed 100%.”

“But put yourself in Will Smith’s shoes – imagine the reaction from his wife when Chris Rock joked about her illness.”

“Then again, Chris rock was probably reading a script that he was given,” she continued, before ending strongly with: “I don’t believe that anyone should ever use an illness or a defect to make a joke.”