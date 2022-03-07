Puttinu Cares And Richmond Foundation Given State Land In Mosta To Open New Centres

Two prominent Maltese care organisations have been given government land in Mosta to offer services to cancer patients as well as mental health services.

Richmond Foundation and Puttinu Cares are the organisations set to benefit from this handout, with Prime Minister Robert Abela, alongside Economy Minister Silvio Schembri, saying this was another investment in people’s quality of life.

“What we want in Malta is that, during the time of need, families will find a government with resources that may sustain organisations such as Puttinu Cares and Richmond Foundation so that they can continue to provide great service,” Abela said.

Richmond Foundation’s chief executive Stephania Dimech Sant said the project will be focused on offering community mental health services for youths aged between 14 and 24.

Puttinu Cares president Angele Cuschieri thanked the government, saying that it’s been 20 years since the organisation was set up and this will be their first official building where they can provide holistic dignity to patients and their families.