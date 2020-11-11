Puttinu Cares Gets €5 Million Grant To Purchase Apartments Near Children’s Hospital In London
The government has awarded Puttinu Cares a €5 million grant to invest in apartments in London – close to the Great Ormond Street Hospital.
This equates to almost 20 new apartments for children and adults in need of specialist care in London.
The grant is supported by the National Social and Development Fund and will be handed over to children’s charity once the property has been purchased along with funds to ensure the wellbeing of Maltese and Gozitan patients in London.
“What we are signing today is a reflection of the beautiful characteristics of the Maltese people who in a time of difficulty are one chain giving support to each other”, said Prime Minister Robert Abela as he presided over the signing of the agreement.
According to Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, the government will be covering a rate of £80 for apartments in Sutton and £170 for apartments in the central London area.
Moreover, the government will fork out £150,000 per year starting next year and covering a total period of 15 years.
Approximately 800 child patients are sent overseas to medical care, with the majority of them ending up in London hospitals, according to Health Minister Chris Fearne.
The government already covers the cost of travel for such cases but will now be providing more holistic support by placing patients and their families in a community environment with the necessary support.
