Puttinu Cares Gets €5 Million Grant To Purchase Apartments Near Children’s Hospital In London

The government has awarded Puttinu Cares a €5 million grant to invest in apartments in London – close to the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

This equates to almost 20 new apartments for children and adults in need of specialist care in London.

The grant is supported by the National Social and Development Fund and will be handed over to children’s charity once the property has been purchased along with funds to ensure the wellbeing of Maltese and Gozitan patients in London.

“What we are signing today is a reflection of the beautiful characteristics of the Maltese people who in a time of difficulty are one chain giving support to each other”, said Prime Minister Robert Abela as he presided over the signing of the agreement.