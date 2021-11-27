Qala Local Council Objects To Joseph Portelli’s Application To Sanction Illegal ODZ Works

The Qala local council has formally objected to an application by developer Joseph Portelli for the sanctioning of illegal works in a part of the locality that is outside the development zone.

Lovin Malta has in the past weeks reported on the illegal works being undertaken by the megadeveloper, several of which have been flagged by activist group Moviment Graffitti.

The group has accused the Planning Authority of closing an eye to Portelli’s wrongdoing, who on his part, has continued the construction of his apartment block with an accompanying pool area and other facilities.

No permit has been obtained for the construction of the pool and Portelli has now applied to have the works sanctioned by the PA.

The local council has now said it was objecting to the application while an appeal process was still ongoing.