Qawra Rape Victim: ‘Sergeant Entered My Bedroom High On Drugs After Saying He Produced Porn’

Detailed court testimony has emerged shedding more light on the shocking sexual abuse incident that occurred in Qawra last month involving police sergeant Glen Carabott.

He* has been accused of raping a woman who called the police for assistance after her home in Qawra had been robbed. Carabott has pled not guilty to the charges against him but has tested positive for cocaine since the incident.

In court, Magistrate Gabriella Vella heard how the woman’s residence is known to the police as “a junkie house”* used by heavy drug users, the Times of Malta reported.

Carabott – a former UN peacekeeper – is understood to have recorded the sexual encounter on his mobile phone.

Police Superintendent Graziella Muscat Buhagiar recounted the victim’s version of events – and it’s an eye-opener.

The woman, who police described as a drug user who lived in a “junkie house”, also explained how she had been sexually abused throughout her life, influencing the way she interacted with Carabott.

VICTIM’S TESTIMONY

On April 17th, Carabott appeared at the victim’s apartment in Qawra alone. The victim said Carabott appeared to be high on some form of drug, and started touching himself in a sexual manner after complimenting her looks.

She asked him why he had come alone, and shortly afterwards he touched her breast. He then began explaining how he produced porn for a small group of buyers who would pay him for the videos.

Eventually, she headed into her bedroom to retrieve some papers with details on the items that had been stolen from her. However, as she was bending over for the papers, she saw Carabott enter the room and close the door behind him.

The victim said she had been sexually abused throughout her life and “knew what was coming next”, with the superintendent saying in court: “She said she knows that once a man starts off, he will only stop when he is finished.”

She said she wanted to get it over and done with as soon as possible, so without being threatened or told to, she decided to perform oral sex on Carabott.

This is when he pulled out his phone and began filming the act. Soon after, they ended up on her bed.

At this point, she told Carabott that she has a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) and preferred if they stopped.

“Sir, I have been abused many times,” she told Carabott – however, according to the victim, each time she used the word “sir” he only became more excited.

She was left feeling like an “object”, and said Carabott was an “animal” for the way he treated her.

The victim is currently in hospital on a separate matter and will testify at a later date.

There has been a major response to the shocking case, with the Home Affairs Minister telling Lovin Malta that there will be “zero tolerance” for abuse of any type within the police force.

On social media, many had wondered why the officer would film himself committing a crime, especially one as heinous as raping someone who called for help.

Red flags had been raised about the officer’s conduct after he failed to report the house visit within the police own internal system, did not file a plan of action on how to investigate the burglary and just went home after he finished with the victim.