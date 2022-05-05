‘Qormi Is In Mourning’ After Beloved 15-Year-Old Charlize Agius Dies

Countless tributes have poured in following the death of 15-year-old Charlize Agius.

The Qormi youth is being remembered as a beautiful soul who taught her loved ones the importance of patience and determination during difficult times.

Everyone from Puttinu Cares to Minister Roderick Galdes – who is from Qormi – have shared messages of support and emotional memories of the young Maltese girl.

“News that has the Qormi community in mourning,” Galdes said. “Rest in peace and may the family pass through this difficult moment.”