‘Qormi Is In Mourning’ After Beloved 15-Year-Old Charlize Agius Dies
Countless tributes have poured in following the death of 15-year-old Charlize Agius.
The Qormi youth is being remembered as a beautiful soul who taught her loved ones the importance of patience and determination during difficult times.
Everyone from Puttinu Cares to Minister Roderick Galdes – who is from Qormi – have shared messages of support and emotional memories of the young Maltese girl.
“News that has the Qormi community in mourning,” Galdes said. “Rest in peace and may the family pass through this difficult moment.”
Puttinu Cares shared a video of the girl, saying: “how can we ever forget this charming face and sweet character? We love you forever.”
Other loved ones, friends and family members couldn’t help but share their emotions after the news that Charlize had passed had been made public.
A funeral being called a “celebration of Charlize Agius’ life” will be held at the San Bastjan Church in Qormi tomorrow at 8.30am.
Lovin Malta sends its heartfelt condolences to the Agius family during this difficult time