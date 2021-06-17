Qormi Nursing Home Says Rosianne Cutajar’s Treat Of Small Bag Of Oranges To Residents ‘An Appreciated Gesture’

A nursing home for the elderly in Qormi has praised Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar for visiting its residents and gifting them with small bags of oranges. “She greeted all our residents and presented them with a healthy gift in honour of yesterday’s World Elder Abuse Awareness Day and the upcoming Father’s Day,” Smartcare Dar Pinto said. “We appreciate her gesture, which makes us feel even more part of the Ħal Qormi community.”

Cutajar posted several photos of herself handing out small bags of oranges to the residents with a small photo of her face attached to it, expressing her gratitude towards the dedication of the nursing home’s staff.

However, her gift has raised eyebrows online, with memes of her visit doing the rounds online.

Meme by M. Degiorgio Satirical news page Bis-Serjeta also posted this Annoying Orange-inspired photo. However, Cutajar clearly saw the funny side and asked the site to “add more flattering brows next time”.

On a more serious note, it’s actually illegal for politicians to give out free food to their constituents with the intention of corruptly influencing their electoral choices. People found guilty of ‘treating’ are technically liable to a fine of up to €1,160 or imprisonment up to six months. However, this law is not enforced at all, with a police spokesperson confirming with Lovin Malta that it hasn’t received a single report regarding treating in the past ten years.

Following the discussion over Cutajar’s gift, human rights NGO Aditus is urging citizens to report politicians to the police if they offer them food and drink with the intention of influencing their votes. “What was relevant in 2017 is still relevant now. It is an offence,” it said. Photos: Smartcare Dar Pinto Do you think politicians should be allowed to give free food to their constituents?