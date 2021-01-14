Quad Business Towers Rubbishes Alfred Sant’s Claims That Mrieħel Flyover Will Benefit ‘Promoters Of Towers’

Quad Business Towers has rubbished assertions by Malta’s former Prime Minister, Alfred Sant, that a proposed flyover in Mrieħel was solely geared to benefit “the promoters of towers” in the area.

“The Quad Business Towers development within the Central Business District has absolutely no connection to this proposed Mrieħell fly-over. The location of the proposed fly-over is substantially distant from the Quad and as such, The Quad has never had any kind of discussions formal or otherwise with respect to planning or development of this Mrieħel fly-over,” a spokesperson from The Quad told Lovin Malta.

Yesterday Sant, a sitting MP, said protests against the proposed development were justified, insisting that he saw “no added value to the flyover proposal, except for the promoters of the Mrieħel towers”.

Farmers and residents recently protested over the proposed fly-over. The plans were only revealed to the public during a protest, with farmer Carmel Bonello sharing plans which showed a new road linking to Mrieħel bypass.

The plans, which include a flyover linking Qormi to Mrieħel, will take 20 tumoli of arable land from farmers and destroy one of Qormi’s last green lungs.

The flyover will also engulf the new pedestrian footbridge connecting Mrieħel and Qormi and possibly affect a historical watchtower dating back 500 years

Sant is not the only political figure to come out swinging against the project. Former President Marie Louise Coleiro Preca severely criticised Infrastructure Malta for targetting a green belt in the area.

