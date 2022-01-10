Quarantine Should Be Slashed To Five Days, PN Proposes As It Cites Omicron’s Weaker Virulence

Quarantine for people who test positive for COVID-19 should be reduced from 10 to five days, the Nationalist Party said, as it cited the weaker virulence of the Omicron variant, the massive number of active cases and the several thousands of people in quarantine.

“The current situation has a tremendous impact on the country’s operations and economy, even though the government minimises the issue,” the PN said in a statement in light of a proposal by the Malta Chamber of SMEs.

The PN also called for a “proper structure” for people who genuinely cannot take the vaccine, warning they are facing lots of uncertainty ahead of 17th January, when new rules limiting entry to bars, restaurants and other establishments to adequately vaccinated people are set to come into force.

And they also urged the health authorities to “review” the proposed travel rules that will come into force on that same date, following a statement but the Malta International Airport that it discriminates against Maltese vaccine certificate holders.