Quarantined MATSEC Students Forced To Fail Their Oral Exams As PN MP Appeals For Solution 

Some language MATSEC students who were quarantined at the time of their oral exam look set to be given a 0 mark for this early section of the exam, giving them a significant handicap.

Sam, a student who missed his Maltese A Level oral for this very reason, told Lovin Malta that the education authorities haven’t offered people like him a solution other than to sit for the oral in the September resits.

“The oral exam carries 20 marks, which puts me at a big disadvantage going into the written exams at the end of the month,” he said, adding that the situation is doubly unfair because he ended up in quarantine due to the actions of other people.

He suggested three potential solutions for people in his situation – providing an alternative date for the oral exam, giving a mark based on the total average of the A Level oral, or eliminating the oral from the equation entirely and being judged on the written section alone.

New PN MP Justin Schembri, a Maltese language teacher by profession, has written to Education Minister Clifton Grima to appeal to him to find a solution.