Quarantined Students Forced To Miss Resits Will Be Assessed On A ‘Case By Case Basis’, MATSEC Confirms

PN candidate Justin Schembri shared a SMS a desperate parent sent Health Minister Chris Fearne, pleading him to allow their son to attend his upcoming Maths resit.

Lovin Malta reached out to MATSEC after concerns were raised by parents whose children’s quarantine period clashes with their upcoming resit.

Students who are forced to miss their O and A level resits because they’ve tested positive for COVID-19 or sent into quarantine will be able to graduate to Junior College or University on a “case by case basis”.

They said their son is set to sit for his Maths resit on 2nd October while their quarantine period expires on midnight the following day.

“If he doesn’t go to his resit, he’ll miss out on the chance to go to MCAST for a year. He’s negative [for COVID-19] and we’ll be released from quarantine that same day at midnight… for a few hours, my son will lose a year of his life.”

A spokesperson for MATSEC confirmed that no special arrangements have been set for quarantined students who will miss their O and A Level resits.

“However, those candidates who test positive or are in mandatory quarantine during the resit session should inform JC or UM so that their applications will be considered on a case-by-case basis,” she said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta last year, students were awarded predictive O Level grades based on their Mock exams but were also given the chance to sit for an exam in September. A Level students got to sit for their exams in September.

Then Education Minister Owen Bonnici had announced that students who were under mandatory quarantine during the September exams would be allowed provisional entry to University, provided that they sit for the resits in December.

