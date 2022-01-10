Quarantined Twice In A Month, Angry And Confused Maltese Parents Appeal For Clearer Future

The parents of a family of four – both self-employed – have been left at their wit’s end after needing to quarantine twice in succession. Now, they are worried about sustaining enough income to get them through the slower winter months.

“We are facing a huge problem,” Maria*, the mother, told Lovin Malta on condition of anonymity. “I tested positive for COVID-19 on 28th December, and the quarantine period for myself, my husband and two children is supposed to end next Tuesday.”

However, over the weekend, Maria’s three-year-old son was swabbed as he is set to return to school today – and he tested positive.

“My son tested positive two days before the end of our first quarantine,” she said. “I called 111 and they told us we’re expected to start another 14day quarantine since my son is not vaccinated (obviously, since three-year-olds still don’t get vaccinated).”

Though Maria has since tested negative, she will be unable to go to work now, and she’s unable to take the booster shot before four weeks have passed from the date of diagnosis.

“The problem is this: me and my husband are both self employed… we cannot afford a whole month not working, and the government help won’t cover life expenses and business expenses.”