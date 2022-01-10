Quarantined Twice In A Month, Angry And Confused Maltese Parents Appeal For Clearer Future
The parents of a family of four – both self-employed – have been left at their wit’s end after needing to quarantine twice in succession. Now, they are worried about sustaining enough income to get them through the slower winter months.
“We are facing a huge problem,” Maria*, the mother, told Lovin Malta on condition of anonymity. “I tested positive for COVID-19 on 28th December, and the quarantine period for myself, my husband and two children is supposed to end next Tuesday.”
However, over the weekend, Maria’s three-year-old son was swabbed as he is set to return to school today – and he tested positive.
“My son tested positive two days before the end of our first quarantine,” she said. “I called 111 and they told us we’re expected to start another 14day quarantine since my son is not vaccinated (obviously, since three-year-olds still don’t get vaccinated).”
Though Maria has since tested negative, she will be unable to go to work now, and she’s unable to take the booster shot before four weeks have passed from the date of diagnosis.
“The problem is this: me and my husband are both self employed… we cannot afford a whole month not working, and the government help won’t cover life expenses and business expenses.”
Maria and her husband are now worried they’ll begin to lose clients since they will be unable to cater to them for around a month in total.
“We’re going to lose all we’ve worked for for years… because clients aren’t going to wait for us anymore. All I want is a clear picture of all this because I’m devastated, angry and I almost feel i’m going into a mental breakdown!”
She is calling on authorities to give a clear plan to her family as they now find themselves trapped in a seemingly endless quarantine, with little to no options to earn money.
“Can I leave my house and leave my son and husband, go to a different address since I’m negative now so at least one of us goes to work again? We cannot go for another 14 days without a wage!”
As much as she would miss her family, Maria knows she needs to provide for them.
“It is a big sacrifice for me not seeing my son for 14 days – but something needs to be done!”
What should be done for Maria and her family? Let us know in the comments below