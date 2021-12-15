Quarantining Of Maltese Weightlifters ‘Unfair’ But Health Authorities Obliged To Ensure Our Safety, Sports Junior Minister Says
Parliamentary secretary for sport Clifton Grima has described the quarantining of Malta’s national weightlifting team as “undoubtedly unfair” but said he also understands the action taken by health authorities.
“This is undoubtedly unfair on the athletes who were initially exempted from quarantine to compete on an international level,” Grima told Lovin Malta.
“That being said, I understand the health authorities who are obliged to take the necessary action to ensure our country’s safety based on the host-county’s pandemic situation, which is, unfortunately, constantly subject to change.”
Four Maltese weightlifters recently represented the nation at the IWF World and Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with Yazmin Zammit Stevens and Tenishia Thornton both winning bronze medals.
Malta has marked Uzbekistan as a ‘dark red’ country, meaning all travellers must go into quarantine for two weeks regardless of their vaccination or COVID-19 test status.
Zammit Stevens said in an emotional Instagram video that the Maltese authorities had originally granted the weightlifting contingent an exemption from quarantine, subject to conditions such as testing upon their return home.
However, soon before the athletes were due to return home, they informed them that this exemption had been rescinded.
Facing the prospects of quarantining alone over the festive period so as not to force her family to stay indoors too, Zammit Stevens said she feels disrespected as an athlete.
“It just sucks because we weren’t on holiday. We were in our hotel rooms all day, or else training or competing and we followed the rules,” she said. “This is essential travel to us; I’m an athlete and this is what I have to do. If my country wants me to go to the Commonwealth Games next year, I have to do this competition.”
Local fitness community Bulletproof Culture has launched a petition calling for their immediate release from quarantine, warning this case clearly shows how Malta deprioritises sports and fitness.
Over 700 people have signed the petition so far.
