Quarantining Of Maltese Weightlifters ‘Unfair’ But Health Authorities Obliged To Ensure Our Safety, Sports Junior Minister Says

Parliamentary secretary for sport Clifton Grima has described the quarantining of Malta’s national weightlifting team as “undoubtedly unfair” but said he also understands the action taken by health authorities.

“This is undoubtedly unfair on the athletes who were initially exempted from quarantine to compete on an international level,” Grima told Lovin Malta.

“That being said, I understand the health authorities who are obliged to take the necessary action to ensure our country’s safety based on the host-county’s pandemic situation, which is, unfortunately, constantly subject to change.”

Four Maltese weightlifters recently represented the nation at the IWF World and Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, with Yazmin Zammit Stevens and Tenishia Thornton both winning bronze medals.

Malta has marked Uzbekistan as a ‘dark red’ country, meaning all travellers must go into quarantine for two weeks regardless of their vaccination or COVID-19 test status.