Quarter Of O-Level Exams Registered For Were Failed Or Not Attended

A quarter of all O-level exams registered for in 2021 resulted in a lack of qualification, with students either failing or not turning up for the exam. Yesterday across Malta and Gozo started to receive their SEC and Matriculation Level certificate, commonly know as O-levels and A-levels respectively, and while many obtained the results they were hoping for, a large number of students failed to get a qualifying grade. According to statistics published by MATSEC, 18% of all exams applied for resulted in a failing mark, while 7% were unattended. Students normally sit for their O-levels at the age of 16 after completing secondary school. Grades obtained determine what type of post-secondary education students progress to. Grades are divided into eight categories running from ‘1’ – the highest grade – through to ‘7’, the lowest possible grade that isn’t a failure. A failing grade is marked as ‘U’ or unclassified. Just under half of the exams sat for – 49% – resulted in a grade between 1 and 4, with 43% of papers resulting in a result between 5 and U.

Thousands fail Maths, English and Maltese Mathematics was the subject that most students sat for, with 18.3% of students failing outright. 7.16% of students obtained a 1. A higher proportion of students obtained marks falling in the 5-U region (50%) than between 1 and 4 (42%). Students did slightly better in English, with 14% obtaining an unclassified mark. The number of students who obtained the highest possible grade was also lower, however, at 4%. As for the Maltese language, 17% of those who registered for the exam did not qualify while 5% didn’t attend. Just 3% scored a 1. The three subjects are compulsory for all students. While the results aren’t significantly different to those obtained in 2019 – exams last year were cancelled due to the pandemic – they are disappointing when considering that Malta is the country with one of the highest levels of investment as a percentage of GDP in the world.

Russian with the best success rate The subject in which most students obtained highest possible grade was Russian where 26% of students obtained a 1. The number of students who registered to take the exam was just 23 however. The subject with the highest proportion of students obtaining the highest possible grade and which was sat for by over 500 students was French with 10% of students obtaining a 1. Social studies was the subject with the highest rate of absenteeism – 15%. Agribusiness (46%), Classical Culture and Civilisation (33%), and Ethics (32%) were the three subjects with the highest rate of failure.

13% of A’ levels Failed Of the 5,556 students who registered to sit for A-level exams, 727, or 13% obtained an F, while 674 (12%) failed to turn up for the exam. A-level grades are divided into six categories, ‘A’ to ‘F’ with students normally sitting for two exams, which are needed to satisfy the minimum requirement to enroll in a university.

English was the most sat for exam, with 776 students sitting for the exam. Less than half – 46% – obtained a grade between A and C. 10% failed the exam while 15% failed to attend Biology was the second most popular exam, followed by pure mathematics with 594 and 554 students sitting for the respective subjects.