Queen Elizabeth’s Old Malta Home To Open To The Public For The First Time Next Week

Villa Guardamangia, Queen Elizabeth II’s former royal dwelling, will be opened to the public for the very first time next week ahead of its restoration. The Pieta villa occupies a unique space in history as it is the only house outside the UK which the Queen used to call home. It was purchased by the Maltese government for an undisclosed sum in 2019 after its owners put it up for sale for €6 million. Heritage Malta, which will be responsible for the site, will be converting it into a tourist attraction.

But before works commence, it is inviting members of the public, especially those with personal memories of the house, to make their way there on Sunday 19th December and to bring any photographs which may be linked to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s stay at the residence between 1949 and 1951. The memories or objects will be recorded or scanned in order for them to feature in public exhibits in the house once it is completed.

The monarch has described her time in Malta as one of the best moments of her life as it was the only time she could live normally. However, she was kept away from her former home during her last visit to Malta in 2015 as it was falling to pieces. Instead, the President of Malta gifted her and Prince Philip with a painting of Villa Guardamangia in its former glory.