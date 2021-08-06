Questions Arise After Car Somehow Gets Left Hanging On Another Car In Malta
Next time you’re having a bad car day, just thank the stars above that you didn’t end up between a wall and a hard place… literally.
“My favourite things in Malta; the food, the climate, the people I love and… the driving,” one man joked as he shared images of what can only be described as one large car parkouring over another large car.
The images, shared in the popular Facebook group Expats Malta, led to a flurry of questions and jokes as people tried to wrap their heads around the circumstances that could have led to a Peugeot becoming so tilted.
“A whole new meaning to offroading.”
People took it with a pinch of salt, though many took the opportunity to point out that Maltese roads can truly be wild.
“I’ve never seen so much craziness in one single place on daily basis,” said one person.
“The ancient Maltese art of toppling,” said another.
Seeing as a Fast and Furious film just came out, it’s very possible the driver was inspired to try some stunts. Either way, we just want to see what’s going to happen when they get the car down from the wall.
Photos: Tad New via Expats Malta
