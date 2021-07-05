Raffaella Carrà, Beloved Italian Music Icon, Dies Aged 78
Raffaella Carrà, the Italian singer, dancer, television presenter, and actress, has died at the age of 78 in Rome.
A beloved singer, known for catchy hits such as A far l’amore comincia tu, she is also widely regarded as a gay icon for her constant support to the community.
Born Raffaella Maria Roberta Pelloni in Bologna, she began her career at the young age of nine, before finding fame in Europe, Italy and even Spain and Latin America.
She is remembered for her particular way of presenting and being full of life whenever she appeared on air as she hosted and appeared on some of Italian television’s biggest variety shows and talk shows, as well as hosting major events like Sanremo Music Festival.
In 2011 she released a song with popular DJ Bob Sinclair called ‘Far l’Amore’. Since then, she has also presented points for Italy during the Eurovision Song Contest.
Cover photo: Giovanni Toti
RIP Raffaella