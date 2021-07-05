Raffaella Carrà, Beloved Italian Music Icon, Dies Aged 78

Raffaella Carrà, the Italian singer, dancer, television presenter, and actress, has died at the age of 78 in Rome.

A beloved singer, known for catchy hits such as A far l’amore comincia tu, she is also widely regarded as a gay icon for her constant support to the community.

Born Raffaella Maria Roberta Pelloni in Bologna, she began her career at the young age of nine, before finding fame in Europe, Italy and even Spain and Latin America.