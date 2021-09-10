Rainbow Colours Light Up Dar Ċentrali As PN Joins Pride Month Celebrations

“Our home is everyone’s home,” read a Facebook post with an accompanying photo of the party headquarters.

The Nationalist Party’s headquarters has been lit up with the colours of the rainbow as the party joins in Malta’s Pride month celebrations.

The party had lost favour with large segments of the LGBTQ community, particularly after its reluctance to accept civil unions and same-sex marriage following Labour’s election in 2013.

However, in recent years the PN has softened its position in this regard and is now looking to build bridges with the community.

“Years ago, the LGBTQ community was an embarrassment or a taboo, especially when it came to policy-making. To the political parties we were an invisible group. It’s positive to see that both major political parties moved on from that era and recognise the LGBTQ community as an integral part of society,” Malta Pride said of the PN’s move.

Though the annual pride march will not take place in its usual format this year because of COVID-19 restrictions, Malta Pride is nonetheless organising a week of activities to mark the occasion.

This includes REFRACTION – an exhibition set to hit Spazju Kreattiv that celebrates LGBTIQ+ artists worldwide as well as give recognition that the fight for equality is an ongoing global issue.

