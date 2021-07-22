€4,000 Raised For 9-Year-Old Maltese Twins With A Rare Disability
A GoFundMe page has been set up for nine year old twins Len and Jacob who suffer from a rare disability and they’ve already raised €4,000.
Len and Jacob suffer from an evolving movement disorder, learning difficulties and dysphasia. Their disability is an incredibly rare degenerative disease that is threatening their mobility, speech and causing a number of other complications.
Their Facebook page describes the twins as energetic, adventurous and curious; with a love of exploration.
“Unfortunately, their physical impairment limits them from enjoying life to the fullest,” it says.
Throughout the past few years the brave boys have been receiving hypotherapy and they’ve made steady progress.
However, this therapy is not covered by the Malta Community Chest Fund and neither is hippotherapy, another form of treatment that the boys need.
Therefore, the Len and Jacob Wellness Fund has been set up to help these little troopers raise money, and they’ve already collected around €4,000.
To raise further awareness on this important cause, three athletes will either be running or swimming from the Mosta Church to Ta’ Pina in Gozo, doing a total of 35 km.
The charity event will be taking place this Saturday and you can follow this inspiring challenge through a live stream on their Facebook page.
A big thank you from the boys. We are overwhelmed by all the positive feedback and support we are being given from all…
Posted by Len and Jacob Wellness Fund on Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Will you be tuning in to donate for these courageous twins?