€4,000 Raised For 9-Year-Old Maltese Twins With A Rare Disability

A GoFundMe page has been set up for nine year old twins Len and Jacob who suffer from a rare disability and they’ve already raised €4,000.

Len and Jacob suffer from an evolving movement disorder, learning difficulties and dysphasia. Their disability is an incredibly rare degenerative disease that is threatening their mobility, speech and causing a number of other complications.

Their Facebook page describes the twins as energetic, adventurous and curious; with a love of exploration.

“Unfortunately, their physical impairment limits them from enjoying life to the fullest,” it says.