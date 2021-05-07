Ramiro: Mallia Family Grapple With Tragic Death Of Young Cancer Survivor On Xarabank Tonight At 8.40pm
A nation was left in shock after the tragic death of Ramiro Mallia, a 19-year-old who lost his life in a Qormi gas leak. Tonight at 8.40pm, his family share Ramiro’s story with Xarabank aired exclusively on Lovin Malta.
Ramiro is remembered for being an inspiration to countless others; a cancer survivor whose selfless dedication to volunteering touched scores of people.
He died on 25th March 2021 after his mother discovered him unconscious on the floor of the bathroom of their home. It is believed that a gas leak from a bathroom heater led to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Social media was flooded with posts remembering Mallia, with Puttinu Cares posting a heartbreaking message remembering the young man.
Ramiro’s legacy lives on. Soon after his death, a video from 2019 showing Ramiro emotionally breaking down what it’s like for families to battle cancer inspired many to donate to Puttinu Cares.
While Ramiro was taken much too early in life –it is clear that he is not forgotten. This evening those who knew him the most will share their intimate stories and memories of Ramiro.
Tune in at 8.40pm on Lovin Malta for Xarabank’s in-depth look into the youth’s life and how his loved ones are grappling with his tragic death.
TEASER: Ramiro Mallia Remembered On Xarabank
