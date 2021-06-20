WATCH: Ramla Bay Fireworks Display Causes Massive Fire In The Environmentally Protected Area

A fireworks display over Gozo’s picturesque Ramla Bay ended up as a large fire on the sloping hills in the area.

Video and images sent to Lovin Malta showed the fireworks above the hillside of the iconic beach, with a fire ripping through the sloping hills.

Sources claimed that the fireworks were caused by a nearby event at around 10pm. Lovin Malta has reached out to Police to identify whether an investigation has been opened.

The area is a nature protected zone and fires in the area are strictly prohibited. The people who caused the fire will likely receive massive fines.

A little over a week ago, a man’s over-the-top marriage proposal featuring flares and massive signs in Ghajn Tuffieha Wass called out for putting a protected environmental area majorly at risk.

A police report has also been filed over the incident.