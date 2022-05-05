Ramla Bay Masterplan Revealed With New Kiosks And Other Facilities Set For The Area

One of Gozo’s most popular beaches, Ramla Bay, is set to face a major revamp which will include the construction of new facilities in the area, a master plan for the area shows.

The proposed plans will see the new kiosks, public convenience and storage facilities, an ERRC clinic and a police station constructed in a tarmacked area just in front of the bay.

According to renders, the area is set for massive changes with the buildings currently occupying the space set to expand and modernise in order to cater for the growing number of people who visit the bay.

It appears that the bay itself will remain untouched during the works.