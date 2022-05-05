Ramla Bay Masterplan Revealed With New Kiosks And Other Facilities Set For The Area
One of Gozo’s most popular beaches, Ramla Bay, is set to face a major revamp which will include the construction of new facilities in the area, a master plan for the area shows.
The proposed plans will see the new kiosks, public convenience and storage facilities, an ERRC clinic and a police station constructed in a tarmacked area just in front of the bay.
According to renders, the area is set for massive changes with the buildings currently occupying the space set to expand and modernise in order to cater for the growing number of people who visit the bay.
It appears that the bay itself will remain untouched during the works.
A proposed master plan for the area was initially announced in 2019. However, it said that the proposed works would also tackle traffic management in the area. There is no mention of traffic works in the master plan.
The master plan was submitted by the Gozo Ministry. The project’s architect is Shawn Micallef.
The application is currently pending a recommendation from the PA’s case officer.
The PA number for the site is PA/02977/22, objections close on 3rd June.
