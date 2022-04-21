‘I Was Raped On Our Lady Of Sorrows’: Mount Carmel Carer Facing Sexual Assault Investigation

A carer at Mount Carmel Hospital is facing shocking rape allegations, with one woman sharing her traumatic story of sexual assault on the feast of our Lady of Sorrows (Id-Duluri).

“I was raped on Our Lady of Sorrows – by a night carer from Mount Carmel Hospital who lured me during my most vulnerable point, came to my home as a carer and raped me on my bed,” the woman said in a post shared on Women for Women.

Lovin Malta can confirm that police are investigating the case, but charges are yet to be filed with police reportedly waiting for forensic results.

The carer, who is employed through a leading private operator and not the government, is no longer working at Mount Carmel Hospital but remains an employee of the private company.

The newsroom is informed that the matter is being handled by the operator in question. He will be suspended from Mount Carmel pending investigations.

Still, the woman lives in fear following the sexual assault.

“As hard as it is, I’m trying my very best to keep going and trying to get back on my feet but can I feel safe with the fear of coming face to face with him even at my home?” she said.

Malta’s Health Ministry is taking the matter extremely seriously. The Mental Health Services have reiterated their zero-tolerance policy for any form of abuse and insists that the patient-carer professional relationship must be respected at all times.

If you know anything about this story please reach out to the police. Alternatively, you can also reach out to [email protected], Lovin Malta, via its social media channels, or Whatsapp (+35679020301). All anonymity is guaranteed.

Sexual offences remain rampant in Malta as authorities continue to try to get a handle on widespread sexual assaults.

Reports have climbed in recent years. However, an estimated 85% of victims are reluctant to report the crime, meaning that countless victims continue to suffer in silence.

If you, or anyone that you know has suffered abuse or violence, please contact VSM to seek support. Send them an email at [email protected] or call them on 2122 8333

You can also visit VSM’s website today on www.victimsupport.org.mt.

The victim has remained anonymous.

If you have experienced anything similar please contact [email protected], [email protected] or Lovin Malta’s social media channels