Raymond Aquilina Revealed: Photos Of Former Officer Suspected Of Daphne Caruana Galizia Leaks Shared Online
Photos of a former Police Superintendent suspected to be behind a number of leaks related to the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have surfaced online.
The images show Raymond Aquilina in a potentially inebriated state, with the Maltese flag and George Cross painted onto his forehead in one, while looking more professional in another.
The images were shared by former soldier Godwin Schembri. Schembri said he wanted to make the images public following Aquilina’s arrest over “extremely serious” crimes.
“This is a photo of the Superintendent during some downtime, taken by his police friends themselves… photos I was able to obtain from officers after publicly asking for them on Facebook earlier today,” Schembri said.
“I’m doing this because for some Mafioso reason,” he continued, “no image of Aquilina’s was published in state media. We are talking about a former Police Superintendent who, until just two years ago, was still serving, and who allegedly was bribed by the Mafia that killed Daphne!”
Aquilina was a high-ranking officer working in the Economic Crimes Unit, arrested on suspicions of leaking sensitive information from the investigation into Caruana Galizia’s assassination.
He had retired shortly after murder suspect Yorgen Fenech was arrested, and is currently on a state-funded pension.
In recordings owned by state witness Melvin Theuma, Fenech describes Aquilina as “alright” and assures worried parties allegedly involved in the assassination that he would be handling Theuma’s arrest, with the belief that he would be able to bury the case.
Throughout the course of the investigation, Aquilina attempted to place the blame for police inaction on major financial crimes on a number of things, including lack of resources. However, now that he has been arrested, a clearer picture of what really happened behind the scenes may be that much closer for authorities.
What do you make of Aquilina and his potential involvement?