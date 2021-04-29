Raymond Aquilina Revealed: Photos Of Former Officer Suspected Of Daphne Caruana Galizia Leaks Shared Online

Photos of a former Police Superintendent suspected to be behind a number of leaks related to the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia have surfaced online.

The images show Raymond Aquilina in a potentially inebriated state, with the Maltese flag and George Cross painted onto his forehead in one, while looking more professional in another.

The images were shared by former soldier Godwin Schembri. Schembri said he wanted to make the images public following Aquilina’s arrest over “extremely serious” crimes.

“This is a photo of the Superintendent during some downtime, taken by his police friends themselves… photos I was able to obtain from officers after publicly asking for them on Facebook earlier today,” Schembri said.

“I’m doing this because for some Mafioso reason,” he continued, “no image of Aquilina’s was published in state media. We are talking about a former Police Superintendent who, until just two years ago, was still serving, and who allegedly was bribed by the Mafia that killed Daphne!”