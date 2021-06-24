Here’s How Ministers Reacted To Malta’s ‘Unjust’ Greylisting

Members of the Financial Action Task Force have voted to add Malta to its grey list, a decision that has seemingly shocked the members of the Labour administration. Malta is the first member state of the European Union to be added to the money-laundering grey list which could cause serious repercussions on the island’s economy. Naturally, several ministers and Labour administration members took to Facebook to react to this new development, and it seems safe to say that they share certain commonalities in their opinions. So here’s a compilation of their responses, so you can figure that one out yourselves.

1. Prime Minister Robert Abela Abela considers this decision to be “unjust.” However, he proceeded by assuring that Malta will continue to build on the reforms that have already been implemented to face this challenge and ultimately move forward. Quddiem kull sfida dejjem żammejt prinċipju wieħed f’moħħi. Dak li nkun onest mal-poplu Malti u Għawdxi. Filwaqt li… Posted by Robert Abela on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

2. Minister for Social Justice and Solidarity, the Family and Children’s Rights Michael Falzon Falzon agrees that this wasn’t fair. But, he has faith in the Prime Minister and the government’s overall focus on the national interest. “Id-deċiżjoni tal-FATF ma kinitx mistħoqqa… mhux se nissuppervjaw u se nibqgħu niddjalogaw biex nikkonvinċu “ – Robert… Posted by Michael Falzon on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

3. Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Everist Bartolo By the way, Minister Evarist Bartolo also thinks that this is an “unjust decision.” Bartolo continued by pointing out the several improvements that were effectuated. This includes an investment of 127 million euros that was utilised to strengthen the structures that protect against money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Il-jum it-tajjeb.Wara d-decizjoni ingusta tal-bierah mehuda mill-Financial Action Task Force (FATF) ma jaghmilx sens li… Posted by Evarist Bartolo on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

7. Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri Camilleri agrees that it’s ‘unjust,’ but it’s also ‘disappointing.’ Fiduċja assoluta fil-Prim Ministru Robert Abela! Posted by Clint Camilleri on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

8. Minister for Home Affairs, Law Enforcement and National Security Byron Camilleri Minister Byron Camilleri claims that the country “doesn’t deserve” this. Nonetheless, Camilleri believes that Malta’s “strong government” will continue working hard by implementing reforms in both Malta and Gozo. F'sena u nofs ta' sfidi kontinwi, dejjem konna reżiljenti u onesti f'dak kollu li wettaqna.Illum għandna pajjiż b'… Posted by Byron Camilleri on Wednesday, June 23, 2021

9. Minister within the Office of the Prime Minister Carmelo Abela. Carmelo Abela doesn’t seem to think that this is unjust, he simply wants honesty, positivity, and to keep moving forward. L-isfidi qegħdin hemm biex negħlbuhom, u dan il-Gvern qatt ma beża li jegħleb l-isfidi, basta għal ġid ta' Malta u… Posted by Carmelo Abela on Wednesday, June 23, 2021