READ IN FULL: Joseph Muscat’s Opening Statement To The Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry

To be clear, I had no information that Daphne Caruana Galizia’s life was in danger, and nobody made any statement to that effect. Moreover, I am not informed that any State entity was aware of such, let alone facilitated or could have prevented.

All this has to be seen within the context that Daphne Caruana Galizia said numerous times, including in her writings on 24 November 2014, that she did not trust the Police, irrespective of who was in Government, that she did not want a security detail, and that she believed those assigned to her would be there to spy on her.