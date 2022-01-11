Record Number Of Irregular Migrants Repatriated From Malta

A record number of irregular migrants living in Malta were repatriated in 2021, Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri has revealed.

Speaking following a parliamentary question from MP Beppe Fenech Adami, Camilleri revealed that a total of 448 irregular migrants were repatriated, 40 of whom did so voluntarily. That means that over 400 people were forcibly returned to their home country.

Camilleri had kind words for the work being done by the Police and the Returns Unit to repatriate people to their home countries. No details were given on which countries the people were repatriated to.

The bulk of people who were repatriated were male – accounting for roughly 90% of all repatriations.

Camilleri also gave some insight into the costs behind repatriation. For the first nine months of the year, the government spent €554.800.80 to help return people to their home country.

Around €393,477.22 came from the EU funds, while €161,323.58 came from public coiffeurs.

Malta sees a large number of irregular migrants reach its shores every year, whether by sea or by plane. The government has employed a strong stance over the last two years, with Prime Minister Robert Abela regularly saying that “Malta is full up”.

