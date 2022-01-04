Recording Claiming Sliema Murder Suspect Planned More Murders Is False 

A shocking voice clip making false claims that Abner Aquilina, the main suspect in the murder of Paulina Dembska, had assaulted another woman and planned to murder another two is making the rounds online.

In the recording, a man can be heard quoting his ‘CID friend’, claiming that Dembska was killed after having her head smashed in the ground, with Aquilina also chasing a second potential victim.

According to the recording, the woman ran into the church with Aquilina chasing her, telling churchgoers that he planned to murder two people.

However, well-informed sources close to the investigation insisted that the claims made were entirely untrue. Unfortunately, fake news spreading through WhatsApp channels is nothing new and has been a regular feature during major news stories.

Dembska, a 29-year-old Polish national, was murdered on 2nd January at Independence Gardens, Sliema, where she used to feed stray cats. She was raped and strangled, a TVM report has claimed.

Abner Aquilina, a 20-year-old, is being treated as the main suspect. He has since been referred to Mount Carmel Hospital, while police struggle to find any link between him and his victim.

Lovin Malta has revealed how Aquilina told investigators that he was a “soldier from God” and was acting upon the orders of “frequencies” in the lead up to the murder.

Just half an hour before his arrest, Aquilina allegedly appeared at the Balluta Church, which is close to where Dembska was discovered. He reportedly approached the altar and caused a scene, overturning some seats.

The murder has shocked the nation, with many pointing to the country’s long-standing issues with femicide and violence against women as directly leading to these kinds of incidents. However, others have placed further emphasis on the mental health issue in Malta.

Several women have also claimed they were harassed by Aquilina, with Lovin Malta receiving numerous screenshots from messages sent by the murder suspect.

Some have claimed that they even reported Aquilina to the police over the harassment. However, it appears that little action was taken in this regard. Lovin Malta has reached out to the police.

