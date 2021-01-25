Recover, Rethink, Revitalise: Malta Launches New Ten-Year Tourism Strategy For A Post COVID-19 World

The next ten years of tourism in Malta will be based on three strategic pillars – recover, rethink, revitalise.

This strategy was revealed at a press conference earlier today in which Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo described the importance of tourism in helping to recoup Malta’s economy in a post COVID-19 world.

“I want us all to be Malta’s main frontliners in the post COVID-19 era,” he said.“The tourism industry needs to be at the very forefront of our country’s economic recovery.”

The principles that inform this strategy involve meeting targets for carbon neutrality, environmental protection, harnessing modern technology for data and providing a quality tourism experience.

“Quality needs to be a way of life, an experience for those who visit us,” he said. “When this pandemic is a chapter of the past, Malta will emerge even stronger than before”.

The Tourism Ministry also aims at rebuilding and regrowing airline connectivity following last year’s deficit. Earlier today, flydubai announced that it would be operating four flights a week from Dubai to Malta starting in May.

