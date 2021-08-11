Red Alert Warning Over Extremely Hot Temperatures In Malta In What Could Be Warmest Day On Record

The Malta International Airport has kicked off this morning’s weather forecast by issuing a Red Alert on the extremely hot temperatures set to hit the islands in a matter of hours.

The warning details how today’s highest temperatures could feel as hot as 43°C, making today one of Malta’s hottest days in history

That’s so hot, tomorrow’s predicted highs of 38°C are looking like a breeze.

Whatever you plan on doing today, please be careful and try to avoid going outside and staying in the sun for prolonged periods of time… especially during peak times.

The heatwave comes amid concerns over grass fires in the country, with neighbouring Mediterranean countries experiencing major wildfires.