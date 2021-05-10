Regulator Signs Agreement With Police To Better Clamp Down On Financial Crime

The Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) and the Malta Police Force have signed an agreement that will see the two entities strengthening their cooperation in the fight against financial crime. In a statement, the MFSA said that the agreement would come into effect, adding that it was one of several initiatives it is working on in order to establish a cooperation network with national and international stakeholders.

Over the past few years, especially since the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017, the international spotlight has been on Malta, particularly its ability the investigate and prosecute financial crimes. In 2019 Malta also failed an assessment of its anti-money laundering framework by Moneyval, which has been the driving force behind several reforms introduced by the government over the past year or so. Malta is understood to have passed a follow-up assessment though it still runs the risk of being grey-listed. “This MoU is part of our resolve to enhance levels of collaboration with key partners. The agreement we have signed with the Malta Police Force reflects the determination of our institutions to combat financial crime, money laundering and the funding of terrorism,” acting CEO Christopher Buttigieg said