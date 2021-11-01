Relaxing More COVID-19 Restrictions With Malta’s Elderly Homes Expanding Visiting Hours

As of today, the visitation times in nursing homes and St. Vincent de Paul will be increasing.

The Ministry for the Elderly extended the visitation hours, which will now be one hour in the morning and four hours in the afternoon, according to the times established in each house.

Residents can also welcome two visitors, as long as they are fully vaccinated. In the case of unvaccinated visitors will not be changing, and the rest of the existing regulations will remain in force.

Vaccinated employees will now also be able to work in more than one nursing home.

