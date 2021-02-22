ReLeaf, Malta’s Cannabis Lobby, Will Appear On Today’s Episode Of Lovin Daily

Andrew Bonello, the President of Malta’s leading cannabis lobby, will appear on Lovin Daily at 10am, to discuss the legalisation and regulation of the sector.

ReLeaf has led calls for the regulation of the cannabis industry for a number of years, regularly laying out a number of proposals to find solutions to Malta’s sometimes draconian drug laws.

ReLeaf’s proposals, which were first presented to the government in the lobby’s manifesto back in 2017, include the amount of bud one should be able to carry in Malta without being arrested, as well age limitations and even the setting up of cannabis social clubs in Malta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela recently announced that the final stage of public consultation had ended and pledged to issue a draft law on the regulation of the cannabis industry. The proposal is believed to include policies to end cannabis users being arrested for personal use as well as allowing the cultivation of the plant.

