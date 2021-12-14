Release Malta’s Weightlifting Team From Christmas Quarantine, Fitness Group Urges In Petition

A local fitness community has started a petition urging the health authorities to release Malta’s national weightlifting team from quarantine, which they were placed in after representing the nation at an overseas competition despite having been promised an exemption.

“Our hardworking and super dedicated national weightlifting team proudly represented our country, came back with two medals and a slap in the face from our local authorities who promised them a quarantine exemption only to reverse it on their way back,” Bulletproof Culture said in its petition.

“Let us sign this petition to support and give the national weightlifting team their promised quarantine exemption back. They deserve to spend this festive season with their loved ones, after all of their sacrifices and hard work, day in day out, making our country as proud as ever.”

Bulletproof warned that this case clearly shows how Malta deprioritises sports and fitness.

“Let us support our athletes and win this case to make our voices heard and start the change that our country really deserves,” they said.