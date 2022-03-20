Religion, Politics And Pastizzi Top Endless List Of Things To Avoid Saying On A First Date In Malta

Assuming you aren’t meeting for a quick coffee with the Tinder Swindler in a Sliema cafe, there are some clear things you should avoid on a first date in Malta. Luckily, in case you needed some tips, literal hundreds of comments poured in when someone simply asked “What not to say or do on a first date in Malta?” on the popular group for foreigners living on the island Expats Malta. From still living with one’s parents to Robert Abela/Bernard Grech, here are some things you should probably avoid on your next date.

1. Some people came in with genuine, well-thought-out tips. “For the guys, don’t mention that you’re also seeing other girls, it’s a big turn off from my point of view as a woman myself. As for the girls, don’t tell guys you’re looking for a serious relationship as chances are that you’ll be ghosted,” said one woman. “And for both men and women, avoid talking about exes. Also, don’t tell the person that you love them if you don’t really mean it and not ready to stay committed for a long time as you can really hurt a person. Always be honest.”

2. And others couldn’t help but mention one of the more popular Maltese phrases in recent years. “Don’t say – go back to your country,” one person advised, while another flipped it on its head: “Do you want me to go back to my country?”

3. Certain taboo topics were mentioned immediately. “Just don’t talk about politics, abortion and religion the first date and you’ll be fine. Leave said topics for a few dates in at least.”

4. And the chances of being related is clearly real fear for Maltese daters. “Mela, let’s check the app to see if we are cousins…”

5. Food is definitely something you should bring up… in an appropriate manner, if at all possible. “So, how do you like your pastizzi filled?”

6. But living arrangements were a major concern. Try not to mention if you are living with your mom, online commentators advised, with one woman going one step further, advising against saying: “you wanna go out with me and my mom?”

BONUS: Don’t say you are looking for “something serious”. In between all the banter and jokes, one thing became abundantly clear – when going on a first date in Malta, keep it chill and open, apparently emphasising that you are there for the long-haul may not work as you expect it to.

What is the worst thing anyone’s ever told you on a first date?