Religious Apparition? Bormla Vision Goes Viral For Uncanny Appearance
A set of images taken in the middle of the night in Bormla has gone viral in Malta in what many are calling a vision from the Virgin Mary.
“My friends, share this photo – I saw it myself, with my own eyes, do you see it as I do?” Josef Grech asked as he shared two images.
The photos, which were taken around 3am near Bormla’s marketplace, seem to show a figure emerging from a beam of light in a fountain near a stretch of water in the locality.
Within hours, it had hundreds of shares and the comment section online was full of people figuring out what they were looking at exactly.
Many people believed it was a message from the Virgin Mary.
People wondered if this was the first time this vision had appeared in the area.
“If she’s appearing we need to be vigilant friends – she’s clearly trying to tell us something, she wouldn’t appear for nothing, let us pray,” said one person.
“I’ve just got goosebumps!” said another.
“We need to organise an event to pray there tomorrow,” said a third.
The mother of the photographer even stepped in, saying: “my son took this photo at 3am, he took these photos so those that do not know can now know. These things are not funny, we need more prayer as there is a lot of bad in the world right now – are you not seeing the Madonna?”
Overall, most people felt like a message was trying to be sent to them.
“Whenever the Virgin Mary appears she’s trying to send us a message. Now, whether it’s true or not, we aren’t going to lose much by just saying a prayer.”
