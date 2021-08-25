Religious Apparition? Bormla Vision Goes Viral For Uncanny Appearance

A set of images taken in the middle of the night in Bormla has gone viral in Malta in what many are calling a vision from the Virgin Mary.

“My friends, share this photo – I saw it myself, with my own eyes, do you see it as I do?” Josef Grech asked as he shared two images.

The photos, which were taken around 3am near Bormla’s marketplace, seem to show a figure emerging from a beam of light in a fountain near a stretch of water in the locality.

Within hours, it had hundreds of shares and the comment section online was full of people figuring out what they were looking at exactly.

Many people believed it was a message from the Virgin Mary.