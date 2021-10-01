Reminder: Developers Do Not Have A ‘Divine Right’ To Keep Building To The Maximum In Malta

As every corner of Malta is seemingly under development, a reminder has been sent to developers about the limitations of their powers.

“FAA condemns developers’ and architects’ attitude that they have an automatic right to build up to the excessive heights of the regulations, which is a height, not a divine right,” Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, an environmental pressure group, said today.

Their comments come as Għargħur residents are up in arms over plans to build an apartment block on a green field which the Għargħur church sold to developers.

The empty green plot is 1,100 square metres and centrally located, just behind the church and close to the village’s core. The large field was sold last year in order for developers to start a high-rise project.

What was originally planned to turn into catechism classrooms, was sold to developers instead by the Curia.

“These blocks are to rise six floors and would form a bastion of concrete, blocking the view of nearby Għargħur Parish Church, and ruining the character of Għargħur, which is one of Malta’s better-preserved villages.”