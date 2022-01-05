Rename Rainbow Ward After Victor Calvagna, Maltese Radio Host Urges In New Tribute

Should the Rainbow Ward in Mater Dei Hospital be renamed after Victor Calvagna?

As Malta deals with the tragic loss of the Puttinu Cares founder and beloved doctor, some are calling for the ward that he impacted so greatly during his time to be renamed in tribute to him.

“As I said on my programme this morning, the Rainbow Ward should be called the Victor Calvagna Ward,” Radju Malta’s Joe Julian Farrugia said on his morning show.

The Rainbow Ward is a Paediatric Oncology ward that children can stay in while receiving cancer treatment. Over the last few years, Puttinu Cares has turned the ward into a more welcoming, special place, doing all they can to improve the stay of sick children who need treatment.

It also has facilities for families, and has been a major part of the story of hundreds of Maltese families going through challenging times.

“It is not easy working in a Paediatric Oncology ward and a lot of people ask how we can bear to work in such a place. But contrary to what a lot of people might believe, the ward is not full of gloom and doom. Most times it is full of laughter and the sound of children playing.”