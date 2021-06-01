Reopening In July? Malta’s Club Scene Is Both Hopeful And Skeptical Over Summer Plans

After months of Malta’s entertainment scene calling for plans for what the sector can expect this summer, the government yesterday gave an indication that July/August may be the date to look towards. The news was praised by many throughout the industry, with some hailing it as the “day we saw the light”. However, other performers were much more cautious, saying they had heard the same thing this time last year…

DJ Pocci said that the music industry’s “prayers have been heard”.

And 90s and 00s DJ Ryan Spiteri said yesterday was “the most emotional moment of his life”.

Influencer Valentina Rossi, whose fiancé is DJ Carlo Gerada, said she couldn’t wait for July and “to see people enjoy our parties again”.

Debrii described the whole event as “the day we saw the light” while Miggy shared a meme summing up how he and many other performers felt.

Ziggy said he was happy to see the development, but tempered his hopefulness and asked to “keep our feet on the ground” as the island moved towards opening.

Similarly, Joven Grech (aka Tenishia) noted that the government had set their eyes on July, but that a controversial ban on DJs playing in certain areas was still in place.

Less publicly, other producers expressed serious concerns over the potential reopening of events. One DJ focused on what words were actually said by the government, noting that the government had said July “was to be considered”, indicating the island may be far from the endpoint. Another performer emphasised how DJs should not act like everything is going back to normal suddenly as this may actually cause the public to begin relaxing any precautions they were taking and lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases. A third said he had given up hope, with so little information to go on. With a clear sign that health authorities are looking towards July as the moment they’ll be able to decide whether the island can party again, clearly, there are still some major concerns over how serious this is. Last year, Malta had reopened events briefly in July – only for everything to close down suddenly as numbers began to rise again. Do you think Malta’s clubbing scene will reopen this July?