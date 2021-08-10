Repubblika Calls On Adrian Delia To Resign From Political Life If Yorgen Fenech’s Claims Are Correct

Activist group Repubblika has called for Adrian Delia to resign from political life following revelations that Yorgen Fenech claimed the former PN leader messaged him during a debate on 17 Black.

Earlier Lovin Malta reported how Fenech made the claim in a text message conversation with a well-known businesswoman, boasting of his links to Malta’s politicians.

“Adrian Delia must cease all involvement in public life if the claims are proven correct,” Repubblika said.

Fenech claimed that Delia was among a number of people who messaged him to raise concerns over MP Rosianne Cutajar’s “overly emotional” intervention during the parliamentary debate.

The debate happened on 12th November 2018, soon after the 17 Black reveal. Fenech was arrested over the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia a year later.

Delia, who was PN leader at the time, had actually called for the urgent motion to be discussed after Fenech had been outed as the owner of 17 Black. Delia has denied Fenech’s claims.

During the emergency sitting, Cutajar was one of several MPs who rebutted corruption claims launched by the opposition.

Cutajar, who at the time was also employed by OPM, called then-PN MP Simon Busuttil an “embittered loser” and insisted that it was only the Opposition who was concerned about Malta’s reputation.