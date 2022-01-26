Repubblika President: ‘I Will Be Outside Kordin When Joseph Muscat Is Sent To Jail’

Repubblika president Robert Aquilina has dismissed criticism that he was outside former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s home shortly after it was searched by the police, pledging to be outside Kordin “when Muscat is sent to jail”.

“ONE TV’s news acted shocked that I went to Burmarrad after I heard that Muscat’s home was being raided, to confirm whether what I heard was true or not,” Aquilina said.

“I will give Robert Abela’s journalists a scoop for tomorrow’s news. Just know that the day I find out that Joseph Muscat has been arrested, I will be right outside the Police Depot or the FCID, to watch him walk in and out in handcuffs.”

“When Muscat is dragged to court, I will be there in Valletta waiting for him to arrive inside a police van and I will then go to the courtroom to see him answer to the charges against him.”

“The day Muscat is taken to Kordin, I will be there outside the main gate and I will only leave after the doors are closed from within.”

“Dear ONE, you would do well to tell your viewers this everyday to prepare them for what is now inevitable. You can also tell [ONE TV presenter] Karl Stagno Navarra to start preparing candles for windowsills as he had done two years ago.”